Bonk (BONK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $56,714.00

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Bonk coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bonk alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00221457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00089315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.