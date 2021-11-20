Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

TSE BNE traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.35. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.