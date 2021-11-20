Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,339.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,438.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,309.97. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,683.79.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

