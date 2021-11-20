Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Boot Barn worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 50.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 53,158 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 7,774.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 59,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 165.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,450 shares of company stock worth $6,226,143 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOOT opened at $126.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

