Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

