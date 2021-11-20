BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.