Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits One Day Volume of $13.58 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.39 or 0.00005723 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $200.89 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00324474 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012199 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

