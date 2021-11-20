Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BXP shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,515. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after buying an additional 1,065,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after buying an additional 769,529 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after buying an additional 338,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

