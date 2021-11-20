Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Boston Properties worth $40,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,590,000 after acquiring an additional 147,739 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 83.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 459,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,526,000 after buying an additional 209,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,236. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

