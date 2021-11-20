Bottos Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $820,791.22 and approximately $59,400.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00220394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089068 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.