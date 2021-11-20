Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,587,538. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX opened at $24.61 on Friday. BOX has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

