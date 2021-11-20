Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Brady updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.120-$3.320 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

NYSE:BRC opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

