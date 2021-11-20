Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,517 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -198.07 and a beta of 2.30. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,272.61%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.