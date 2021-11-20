Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.07. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.26. 652,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,396. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.