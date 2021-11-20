Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 163,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,539,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Biogen by 1,498.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.00. Biogen has a 12-month low of $238.40 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.