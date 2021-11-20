Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,005,000 after acquiring an additional 983,262 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,019,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,122,000 after acquiring an additional 437,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,973,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,617,000 after acquiring an additional 674,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

