Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

