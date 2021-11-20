Brokerages Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post $72.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.95 million to $73.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $72.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $281.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.55 million to $284.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $295.20 million, with estimates ranging from $290.86 million to $300.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 78,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

ROIC opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

