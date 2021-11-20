Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.85. SPX posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

SPXC opened at $63.85 on Friday. SPX has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,752,871 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

