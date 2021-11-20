Brokerages Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to post $9.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.48 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $24.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 million to $24.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 983,747 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 787,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 520,995 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,773,000 after acquiring an additional 223,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.