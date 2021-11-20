Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 195,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $671.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.