Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to report sales of $75.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $75.40 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $82.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $304.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.91 million to $305.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $300.39 million, with estimates ranging from $300.30 million to $300.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

