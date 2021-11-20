Brokerages Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.01. Canada Goose posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 850,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,944. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.