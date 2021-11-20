Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.19 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.