Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.05 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

NYSE PPG opened at $160.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

