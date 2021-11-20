Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Redfin posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 372.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,813 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Redfin by 45.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Redfin by 82.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 4,020.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. Redfin has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

