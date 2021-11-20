Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.64). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

SRPT stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

