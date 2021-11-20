Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $6.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce earnings of $6.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.88 and the highest is $8.64. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $7.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $31.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.75 to $34.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $29.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.74 to $39.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $727.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $688.16 and its 200 day moving average is $610.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $337.83 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

