Brokerages Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 29.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 160,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TEGNA by 179.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

