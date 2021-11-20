Brokers Issue Forecasts for Berkshire Grey Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Berkshire Grey in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkshire Grey’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BGRY stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $3,515,000. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $397,672,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $19,857,000.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

