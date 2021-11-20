Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Hershey Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hershey in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $179.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.77. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $182.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

