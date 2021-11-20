Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,110,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 173,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.