Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $41,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 81.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 113,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

