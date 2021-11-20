Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.96

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$66.96 and traded as high as C$75.42. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$75.40, with a volume of 1,375,915 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.24 billion and a PE ratio of 28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.96.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

