BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 14th total of 315,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,101. BRP has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $4,094,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $2,688,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $1,565,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

