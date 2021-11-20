Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after buying an additional 1,008,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 266.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after buying an additional 589,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

