BSClaunch (BSL) Achieves Market Cap of $574,977.79

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $574,977.79 and approximately $2.01 million worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00090967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,352.20 or 0.07335256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,254.33 or 0.99867940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

