BSCView Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $260,643.47 and approximately $31.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSCView has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00071553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00074213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00092803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.41 or 0.07324826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,621.31 or 0.99872122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

