Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

Several research analysts have commented on HOM.U shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.78. 23,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.20 and a twelve month high of C$18.00. The company has a market cap of C$536.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

