BTU Protocol Market Cap Hits $62.21 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.21 million and $14,207.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00220853 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00089328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

