BullPerks Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $865,228.00 (BLP)

BullPerks (CURRENCY:BLP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. BullPerks has a market cap of $8.66 million and $865,228.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BullPerks coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BullPerks has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00070126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00090990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.08 or 0.07357657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,752.10 or 0.99693153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BullPerks

BullPerks’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,743,786 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks

Buying and Selling BullPerks

