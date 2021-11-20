Bunicorn Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $328,213.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00076610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.82 or 0.07345663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,227.19 or 1.00041674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

