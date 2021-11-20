Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,371.00.

BZLFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bunzl stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

