Burency Price Down 43.4% This Week (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. Burency has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $827,407.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burency alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00221170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00088845 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency (BUY) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.