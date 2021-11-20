Burger Swap One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.25 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00006071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $60.78 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00220309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00090418 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,605 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.