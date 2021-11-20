Bytecoin Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $70.30 million and approximately $45,313.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.04 or 0.00413980 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

