ByteNext 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $127,063.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. ByteNext has a market cap of $2.26 million and $127,063.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00090809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.79 or 0.07336937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,460.87 or 1.00064615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.