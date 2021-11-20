CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 14th total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on CACI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,574. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 237.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in CACI International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $272.47 on Friday. CACI International has a 1 year low of $215.18 and a 1 year high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.62 and its 200 day moving average is $263.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

