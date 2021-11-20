CafeSwap Token (BREW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $66,638.00

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. CafeSwap Token has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $66,638.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00070387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00075958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00090732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,351.20 or 0.07330005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,296.78 or 0.99890903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 8,404,075 coins and its circulating supply is 8,386,883 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

