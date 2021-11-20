Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 14th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of CSQ opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,325,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,604 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $399,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 363,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 199,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

