Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 14th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of CSQ opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $19.65.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.